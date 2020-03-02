menu
Posted by Sameer Published: March 02, 2020, 8:40 am IST
Bhim Army chief detained in Lucknow

Lucknow: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar was placed under house arrest at the government guest house in Dalibagh area here on Sunday evening.

Chandra Shekhar was in Lucknow to join the anti-CAA protests at the Clock Tower in the state capital.

Addl. DCP denies claim

Additional DCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, however, denied that the Bhim Army chief had been taken into custody.

“Additional forces were sent to the guest house when we learnt of his presence there. He has probably come here in connection with meetings of his organization,” the police official said.

House arrest

Bhim Army’s media in charge Anurag maintained that Chandra Shekhar was under house arrest and was not being allowed to join the anti-CAA protests.

Chandra Shekhar has been touring the country in support of anti-CAA protests and has even been arrested once in this connection.

Source: IANS
