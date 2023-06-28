Bhim Army chief shot in UP’s Saharanpur, rushed to hospital

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was shot at by unidentified men in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) was quoted by Hindustan Times, “Half an hour back, the convoy of Chandra Shekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to a community health center (CHC) for medical treatment. He is currently under observation.”

The incident happened in Deoband town. According to reports just in, unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car in the convoy.

Azad samaj party chief Chandrashekhar Azad was attacked by an identified gunmen in the Deoband, Saharanpur (UP). Gunmen opened fire at his car in the convoy. A bullet brushed past him. He is currently under observation. pic.twitter.com/bZ1vHFdiYm — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 28, 2023

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for fresh updates)