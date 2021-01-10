Bhim Army joins Rajbhar alliance for UP polls

Updated: 10th January 2021 10:20 am IST
Photo: Twitter@BhimArmyChief

Lucknow: The Bhim Army will be joining the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a conglomeration of smaller parties led by the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar met Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday and agreed to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of the alliance.

SBSP General Secretary Arun Rajbhar said their coalition will contest on all 403 seats in the state.

“We are trying to form the government in the state on issues of education, health, electricity and employment. In the 2022 Assembly elections, we will form a government in the state and give free education and power,” Arun Rajbhar said, adding that “Whosoever wants to stop the BJP, are welcome in the Morcha.”

AIMIM

In December, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had announced his party’s intention to fight the next state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of a front led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally.

“We are now part of Rajbhar’s morcha,” he had said after meeting the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief here.

The SBSP is already in talks with other parties, including the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

