Bhima Koregaon: Link between students body, accused, CPI (Maoist)

Mumbai, Oct 22 : The issues related to Jawaharlal Nehru University were highlighted in some of the communications from the CPI (Maoist) and a “concrete triangular link between a students’ organization functioning in New Delhi and arrested accused and CPI (Maoist) operating from the deep forest have been found,” the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed in its supplementary charge sheet in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.

The revelations were made in the 10,000 page supplementary charge sheet filed by the NIA on October 9 against eight people in a Special Mumbai Court. The eight people named by the NIA include former IIT Professor Anand Teltumbde, activist Gautam Navlakha, Delhi University Associate Professor Hany Babu, Kabir Kala Manch activists Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap, absconding accused Milind Teltumbde and Jesuit father Stan Swamy — under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA in its charge sheet alleged, “The issues related with the students front at JNU, DSU are highlighted in some of the communication made from CPI (Maoist).”

“A detailed report in this regard is found in the recoveries made from the digital data of Rona Wilson, Varavara Rao (hard copy) and Narmadakka digital data, which shows a concrete triangular link between students organisations functioning in New Delhi, CPI (Maoist) cadres working in urban areas, who are arrested in this case and the Central Committee Members of CPI (Maoist) operating from the deep forests,” it claimed.

The NIA also claimed that Navlakha was working in urban areas and was assigned to unite intellectuals against government forces to defeat them both physically and otherwise.

“Navlakha participated in fact finding committees, assigned task for the recruitment of the cadres for the guerrilla activities of CPI (Maoist) and is also aware about the young activists from Delhi, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, who are ready to join and serve the Maoist revolution,” it alleged.

The NIA alleged that Navlakha visited Dandkaranya (an advancing guerrilla zone of Indian revolution) with Jan Myrdal, who is a Swedish author and controversial for his Marxist-Leninist politics.

The NIA claimed that Navlakha was also actively involved in the activities of the Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisation (CDRO) and he used to receive group emails from the group.

The NIA in its charge sheet further claimed that Navlakha was instrumental in fixing appointments and meetings between active urban cadres and underground leaders of CPI (Maoist), under the garb of fact finding missions.

The NIA claimed that the reference to Navlakha’s work has been found in documents namely “Our work in urban areas and Strategy and Tactics of Indian Revolution”.

The NIA had registered a case on January 24 this year.

The case pertains to inciting people and giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad organised by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and statewide agitations in Maharashtra.

