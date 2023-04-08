Bhiwani killings: Owaisi slams Haryana CM over lack of progress in probe

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the lack of progress in the Bhiwani killings case in which two Muslim men from Rajasthan Junaid and Nasir, were kidnapped, lynched, and charred to death in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani.

“Haryana CM is more worried about a boy’s election in a London college than he is about Junaid and Nasir being burnt to death in his state. The terrorists who did this had state patronage. It’s been over a month, only one accused has been arrested,” he tweeted, as a response to a video in which the Haryana CM was demanding a probe into the episode of Karan Kataria, a law student studying in UK who was disqualified from running for the general secretary post of the London School of Economics Student Union citing ‘election rule violation’.

A court in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district sent one of the accused, Rinku Saini, to police remand on February 18 in connection with the death of two Muslim men from the state whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes.

Station House Office, Gopalgarh, Ramnaresh Meena said no fresh arrest has been made in the case so far.

“The arrested accused Rinku Saini was produced before the court today from where he was sent to five days police remand. The accused will be further interrogated,” the SHO said.

The family members of the deceased had named five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of interrogation and technical analysis on Friday night.

He works as a taxi diver and was involved with a cow vigilante group, the police said.

The last rites of the two, who were related to each other, were conducted on February 17 after authorities announced a financial aid of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of the affected families.

One of the key accused in the case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal.

He was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7.

While on the run, Manu Manesar released a video message claiming his innocence in the Rajasthan case.