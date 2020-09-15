Bhongir MP files a petition against the new LRS in High Court

Hyderabad: Citing that the poor and middleclass could not pay not the huge amounts as a penalty over the new Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS ) implemented by the government Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy fillies a petition in the Court.

He said that enforcing the new scheme on the poor and middleclass will be a huge burden. Imposing penalties on plots which were bought decades ago by people with their hard-earned money would be nothing less than cruelty.

While pointing out that in his Parliamentary constituency of Bhongir thousands of acres have been converted into ventures in the recent years, the MP held that about three to five lakh plots which were sold-off have actually violated the norms. “Government officials should be held responsible for giving permissions, and forcing people to pay for the mistakes of the officials is beyond comprehension,” he added.