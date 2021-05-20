Bhongir: Rachakonda cops help injured couple get to hospital

Hyderabad: After an incident where Narayanguda police officials helped a family get to the train station on time after their car had broken down, Rachakonda police from the Bhongir police station reported another incident of its men helping out citizens in need.

On Wednesday, a patrol team from the Bhongir Rural police station had shifted an injured couple involved in a road accident to a hospital. According to Rachakonda police, a Bhongir Rural police patrol mobile team was performing its regular vehicle checking duty near Raigiri, during which a few locals informed them about a road accident which occurred near the Mallanna Temple, Yadagirigutta road.

The police stated that a mobile patrol team immediately arrived at the scene and found the injured couple. They administered first aid and shifted the injured couple in the police patrol mobile vehicle and got them admitted in the Bhongir government hospital. Mahesh Bhagwat, commissioner, Rachakonda police, appreciated the Bhongir Rural police for their quick and humane gesture and also joined patrolling.

Lockdown enforcement in Rachakonda

According to Rachakonda police, Bhagwat has himself personally been part of the duties involving checking unwanted movement of vehicles and warned violators moving without reason to seize vehicles for lockdown violation. The police said that many vehicles have already been seized by police from those allegedly moving around during lockdown without a pass or by people who are not in permitted categories.