Bhopal: Ex-BJP MLA, 16 others arrested for vandalism in the name of ‘love jihad’

Bhopal: Seventeen persons including former BJP MLA Surendra Nath have been arrested in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for allegedly vandalising property and attacking couples on Valentine’s Day.

According to reports, one group with saffron towels wrapped around their head, vandalized a hookah lounge called Junkyard Cafe and shouted slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Reports in the Indian Express mention that the people identified themselves as members of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha. The report also mentions that the Manager complained to the police stating that the group entered the cafe and began abusing the customers and also misbehaved with the staff.

“The men accused us of promoting love jihad, saying ‘You people encourage love jihad. This is just the trailer. If you are seen inside the cafe again, we will kill you,” the statement said.

In another instance, a group of 10 people including three women, vandalised a restaurant called Cowboy Restro Bar.

“My workers in the restaurant and I tried to intervene, and during the process, we also suffered minor injuries. They damaged the furniture inside and then left,” The Indian Express reported.

Even earlier, Singh has led a march after which he called hookah bars “breeding grounds of live jihad”. Members of the right wing have time and again been caught harassing and attacking couples, especially during Valentine’s.