Bhopal Gas survivors demand release of Disha Ravi

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 Union Carbide Bhopal gas disaster staged a protest here at JP Nagar Gas Memorial asking for the immediate release of arrested climate change activist Disha Ravi.

Nausheen Khan of Children Against Dow-Carbide urged the Union Home Minister & the Delhi Police to immediately withdraw the case against Disha Ravi and an apology be issued to her. The Bhopal campaign has witnessed for the last 36 years that every time roles of corporations are called out for ongoing environmental violations, governments come to the rescue of corporations.

This is the story of climate change activist Disha Ravi and of Bhopal gas victims. The organisations also condemned the Government of India’s attempts to intimidate and harass young people engaged in shaping the country’s environmental future. It is shameful and not becoming of a country of India’s stature.

“The NGO Children Against Dow-Carbide condemns the arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi who acted out of her love for the land and we demand from the Home Minister & Delhi Police for her immediate release, withdrawal of the case and an apology. We believe Disha and youngsters like her ought to be celebrated not harassed”