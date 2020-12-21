Bhopal gas victims’ organisations hit the streets to back farmers

Bhopal, Dec 21 : People belonging to four organisations campaigning for justice for the Bhopal gas victims took to the streets on Monday in support of the farmers’ agitation and demanded that the Central government repeal the three new farm laws.

The four organisations — the ‘Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationary Karmchari Sangh’, ‘Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha’, ‘Bhopal Group for Information and Action’ and ‘Children Against Dow Carbide’ — have levelled serious charges against the Central government.

They say that the Central government is conniving with big industrialists such as Adani and Ambani and has enacted laws against the farmers. This is similar to what the then Central government did with Dow Chemicals which was responsible for the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Recounting the similarities, Nawab Khan, President of the ‘Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha’, said, “Every common man in India will suffer the impact of the “black laws” being imposed on the farmers, just like the impact of the pending issues related to the Bhopal gas tragedy which has a debilitating effect on the life and health of every Indian citizen till today.”

The organisations said, “The Prime Minister’s attitude of deliberately not paying attention to the sufferings of the farmers involved in the protest is similar to that being adopted for the Bhopal gas victims.”

Nausheen Khan of ‘Children Against Dow Carbide’ said, “The time has come for a national campaign to draw the attention of the Prime Minister to the most important issues in the country. We will start this campaign from December 27 at 11 a.m. onwards.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.