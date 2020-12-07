Bhopal, Indore markets to remain open till 10 p.m.

Bhopal, Dec 7 : Markets will be allowed to operate in the Madhya Pradesh capital here and commercial hub Indore with further relaxations by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government from Monday.

They will allowed to remain open till 10 p.m. as against the earlier cap of 8 p.m. due to surge in Coronavirus cases in the state.

Bhopal District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Lavania released a new order on Sunday evening, saying that all shops, offices, business institutions in the city would remain open only till 10 p.m.

At the same time, all establishments will remain mandatorily closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A similar order was issued by the Indore DM Manish Singh which said shops, commercial institutions and restaurants under the purview of Indore Municipal Corporation area and Mhow cantonment and other areas in the city would remain open till 10 p.m.

The order said in the past permissions were granted to shops, business institutions, restaurants, among other activities to operate till 8 p.m. Now these activities would be allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

