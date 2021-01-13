Bhopal receives first batch of corona vaccine

Bhopal, Jan 13 : The first batch of the coronavirus vaccine has reached Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. The consignment was dispatched to Bhopal via airplane from Pune. As many as 4.5 lakh people would be vaccinated during the first phase.

The vaccination is going to start from January 16. A total of five lakh doses of the vaccine would arrive for the first phase of the vaccination in the state. The first batch of the vaccine containing 94,000 doses has reached Bhopal and has been sent to the Vaccine Division Centre.

This vaccine would be sent to eight districts from Bhopal. Of the first batch, the vaccine would reach Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior directly from Pune.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said, “The process of using corona vaccine is going to start in the state from January 16. In the first phase of vaccination, the process of using the vaccine by 4.5 lakh people would start. Health workers, corona warriors and people above 50 years will be vaccinated in this phase. This work will be undertaken keeping in mind all the Covid-19 protocols as per the prescribed guidelines.”

Sarang said that the vaccine would prove effective in the battle against coronavirus. There is a plan to use 100 vaccines at a single centre. The second vaccine doses would be used after 28 days.

The Minister said the vaccine would be effective after 15 days. This is going to be the first time that vaccination of adults will be undertaken. Till now only vaccination of young children has been done.

