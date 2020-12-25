BHU to soon start country’s first ‘Atal Study Centre’

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 25 : The country’s first Centre for Studies, the ‘Atal Study Centre’, named after Bharat Ratna and late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is going to be established in Uttar Pradesh’s prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

This study centre run by the Faculty of Social Sciences would have detailed study and research programmes related to lives of eminent political personalities of the country.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Kaushal Kishore Mishra, told IANS, “The Atal Study Centre is being established in the BHU named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. More than one dozen courses will be taught in this centre.”

He said, “The centre would teach about the lives of eminent personalities from Atal ji till the Yogi Adityanath era, besides ancient Indian political thought, modern political thought, nationalism, Hindutva, mythology, democracy, constitution, employment generation methods, Indian political thought etc. Studies and research will be conducted on subjects such as the development journey of independent India, cultural nationalism, democracy, constitution etc. It is the first such proposed centre of the country.”

He further informed, “The proposal for the centre will go to the policy making committee. After this, it will be discussed in the Academic Council and then passed through the Executive Committee Council which will send it to the Central government. The Social Sciences Centre would start by the end of February next year.”

Mishra said the purpose of this centre is to reveal the knowledge tradition of ancient, medieval and modern India as well as inspire the youth. Apart from Gandhi, Nehru and Vajpayee, there will be a detailed study on the lives of many big political personalities. It will not be inspired by any particular political thought or ideology. The goal of this centre will be to inspire the youth through social sciences of India, he said.

