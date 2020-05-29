Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation allows hotels to host airline crew only

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday allowed hotels to accept bookings only for the crew of flights which have started operating to and from Odisha from May 25.

Though hotels are not permitted to start normal operation, they have been allowed to provide service to the crew of various airlines in the city, BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhary said.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) had earlier sought permission from the BMC to open the hotels for guests following the resumption of flight services.

Keeping in view smooth operation of flights, hotels have been allowed to host their crew members, Chaudhary said.

The BMC commissioner also made it clear that the hotels cannot entertain guests other than them.

Meanwhile, hotel owners in Puri, the temple town and the state’s prime tourist destination, have urged the authorities to allow them to operate.

The HRAO and the Indian Association of Tour Operators (eastern region) have urged the government to open the hotels in Puri so that the travellers can be provided with accommodation.

As the economy is opening up with relaxations on travel and quarantine protocol during lockdown 4.0, people will come to Odisha for business trips and professional work, they said.

Source: PTI

