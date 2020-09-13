Bhumi goes on temple pilgrimage in her village in Goa

Mumbai, Sep 13 : Bhumi Pednekar went on a temple pilgrimage in her village called Pedne in Goa. The actress said she was grateful for her culturally enriched lineage.

Bhumi took to Instagram where she shared a motley of pictures of her various visits to the temples.

“A pilgrimage in our village called Pedne. The pilgrimage is made up of three temples — Mauli Devi, Bhagwati Devi and Ravalnath temple, all are nearly 300 to 400-year-old,” she wrote along the image.

“The Pednekar’s, our earliest written record is in the books of the Ravalnath temple from the year 1902. The temples are full of stories surrounded by medicinal streams of water and tons of energy to heal. Every trip back there teaches us so much…Grateful for our culturally enriched lineage. Peace, Strength and Joy #PednekarFromPedne #Gratitude,” she added.

On the work front, at present, Bhumi awaits the release of her next film “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”. The film is slated to release on September 18. It also stars Konkona Sen Sharma.

The film narrates the story of two cousins in search of freedom. Konkona will be seen as Dolly while Bhumi plays Kitty.

Source: IANS

