Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 3 years of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, shares special video

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the three-year completion of romantic-comedy ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ on Tuesday and penned a special note as she felt ‘grateful be a part of a film, which aimed to entertain and educate our audiences.’

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor shared a special video commemorating all the appreciation that the movie had received along with some BTS pictures from the film.

Along with the video, Pednekar noted, “3 years of #ToiletEkPremKatha. I am so grateful to have been a part of a film, which aimed to entertain and educate our audiences.”

Thanking her co-star in the film Akshay Kumar and other cast and crew members she noted, “Thank you for an unforgettable experience @akshaykumar sir.#shreenarayansingh, @siddharthgarima @divyenndu @anupampkher sir, @atul_srivastava31, Sudhir Pandey sir and the entire cast and crew .” (along with a heart emoji)

The video chronicles some news articles that show how a woman left husband’s home for the lack of a basic necessity – a toilet. The video also captures snaps of Bhumi and Akshay as they lovingly stare at each other.

It also shows the effect of the movie as the ‘United Nation Environment’ tweeted and gave a thumbs up to the movie for addressing health and pollution issue through the film. The movie also counted in business magnate Bill Gates’ list of 10 things that inspired him during the year 2017.

‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ released this day in 2017 and dealt with the menace of open defecation.

The film was based on a real-life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house. With Shree Narayan Singh in the director’s chair, this is the first time that Akshay Kumar collaborated with Bhumi.

Source: ANI