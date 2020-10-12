Bhumi Pednekar finishes dubbing for ‘Durgavati’

NehaUpdated: 12th October 2020 9:18 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday said she has completed dubbing for her upcoming movie “Durgavati”.

Directed by Ashok, the horror film revolves around a government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

Pednekar took to Instagram share the update.

“Dub Completed My life is now more like ‘Rasode Main Kaun Tha?’ Actually Darwaze ke peeche kaun tha? Bye Durgavati, see you the other side #Durgavati #11ThDec (sic),” she captioned her photo from the recording studio.

“Durgavati” is slated to premiere on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Pednekar was last seen in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, which released on Netflix last month.

Source: PTI

