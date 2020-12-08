Bhumi Pednekar: Proud of every girl I had a chance to play

New Delhi, Dec 8 : Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut five years ago with Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She has tried to craft a career with strong performance-oriented roles over the years.

Since “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, Bhumi has won plaudits for her performances in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Lust Stories”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Sonchiriya”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Bala”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”. She is now gearing up for the release of “Durgamati”.

“I don’t think there is anything I would change in the last five years and my journey. I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the writers, directors, actors, producers I have worked with,” Bhumi told IANS.

She says that every character she has played till now is very special to her.

“I worked very hard on each of these films. I am very picky when it comes to my movies and the things that I associate myself with, because I have worked hard to build the credibility I have. That’s why I have a set of trusted loyal audiences that have always supported my films,” she declared.

Bhumi wouldn’t change anything. “I wouldn’t want to change my debut, anything in life. I am so proud of every girl that I have had a chance to play,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.