‘Bhumi pujan’ one of biggest moment for country: Uma Bharti

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 5th August 2020 11:19 am IST
Ayodhya, Aug 5 : BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti, who has been associated with the Ram Mandir movement, on Wednesday, described the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ as one of the “biggest” moment in the country. She said that the Supreme Court’s judgement has brought everyone together.

Speaking to media, Bharti said, “This is a very big moment for the country. The Supreme Court judgement has brought everyone together.”

Earlier, Bharti had said that she will attend the Bhumi Pujan ceremony from the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.

However, earlier in the day, she took to twitter and wrote, “I am bound by the dignity of Maryada Purushottam Ram. I have been instructed by a senior official of the Ramjanmabhoomi Trust to be present at the foundation stone ceremony. That is why I will be present in this program.”

Besides Bharti, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Yog Guru Baba Ramdev also arrived at the temple premises where the Bhumi Pujan will be performed.

The ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘Shila Pujan’, ‘Bhumi Pujan’ and ‘Karma Shila Pujan’.

The Prime Minister will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

