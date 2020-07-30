Bhumi Pujan: Ram Mandir priest, 16 cops found Corona positive

Ayodhya: Ahead of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan event, a priest along with sixteen security policemen are found corona positive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other 50 VIPs are attending the ceremony that would take place on August 5.

As per The Tribune, temple trust confirmed the news and informed that Bhumi Pujan will take place amid a strict security. Priests, policemen and 200 others will be a part of the mega event.

Other priests along with the chief priest Satyendra Das were found negative. On July 24, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Ram Janambhumi Complex to assess the preparation.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI25-07-2020_000133B)

Who all are invited?

NDTV in its report today said “a helipad is prepared 3 km away from the Janambhumi site”. Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and senior leaders like Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara are all invited.

Grand preparation

The Yogi Adityanath government is expected to roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore on this day. Also, the Ram Mandir projects will be announced.

Foundation stones of new projects worth Rs 326 crore will be laid on the occasion while other works worth Rs 161 crore will be dedicated to the people.