Bhumi to star alongside Akshay in ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Announced last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th June 2021 1:29 pm IST
Bhumi to star alongside Akshay in 'Raksha Bandhan'
(Photo: Bhumi Padnekar Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar will once again be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to make the announcement, Bhumi shared an image, where she can be seen sitting alongside Akshay and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.

“A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story,” she captioned the image.

MS Education Academy

Akshay, who shared screen space with Bhumi in the 2017 film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, welcomed her on board.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, the actor wrote: “When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan.”

Announced last year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the movie revolves around the brother-sister bond. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button