Bhutanese King to visit India from April 3-5

New Delhi: Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Monday to expand the already close bilateral ties especially in the sphere of economic and development cooperation.

The King will hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wangchuck will be accompanied by Tandi Dorji, Bhutanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and senior officials of the Royal government of Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing the visit.

“At the invitation of the President of India Droupadi Murmu, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be on an official visit to India from April 3 to 5,” the MEA said.

It said the visit of the King is in keeping with the long standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

“India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation,” it said.