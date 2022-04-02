Bhuvan Bam issues apology for derogatory comment on ‘pahadi women’ in his latest video

The apology came after the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the Delhi police to file an FIR against Bhuvan Bam for the video

Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 2nd April 2022 11:01 am IST
New Delhi: YouTuber Bhuvan Bam has issued an apology after people expressed disappointment with him for making a derogatory comment on ‘pahadi women’ in his latest video.

Bhuvan took to Twitter and said that he had no intention of hurting anyone and that part of the video has been edited.

Issuing a public apology, Bhuvan Bam wrote, “I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have the utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia.”

The apology came after the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the Delhi police to file an FIR against Bhuvan Bam for the video.

NCW wrote, “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating the dignity of women.”

For those unaware, netizens have expressed their anger on social media in his latest video ‘Automatic Gaadi’ in which he disrespected ‘pahadi women’ on social media.

