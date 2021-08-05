Bhuvan Bam to come up with new show on YouTube

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 5th August 2021 10:03 am IST
Bhuvan Bam to come up with new show on YouTube
Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Content creator and comedian Bhuvan Bam is all set to come up with a web show, titled ‘Dhindora’.

Produced by Rohit Raj under the label of BB Ki Vines Productions, the fictional show will feature 10 characters from the BB Ki Vines Universe and will stream on YouTube.

Also Read
Gauahar Khan’s sassy reply to ‘nosey questions’ is unmissable!

Speaking more about ‘Dhindora’, Bhuvan said: “It has been truly incredible to have received all the love since I started out with YouTube, 6-years ago. I feel YouTube Originals is the most fitting platform for Dhindora to reach all our audiences. I hope this association will only strengthen going forward.”

MS Education Academy

As per a press note, the story of the Himank Gaur directorial revolves around Bhuvan and his family’s everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical yet acute series of events.

‘Dhindora’ will be out soon.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button