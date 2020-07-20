Bid to malign me: Pilot on Gehlot terming him ‘nikamma’

Jaipur: After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday termed him as ‘nikamma’ and ‘nikara’ (useless), Sachin Pilot who was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief, said he was saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such “baseless and vexatious allegations”.

“This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attacking my credibility.”

The former Rajasthan PCC chief said, “The narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue. I will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make these accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my public image. But I shall be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions,” Pilot added.

Source: With Agency Inputs