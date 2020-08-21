Biden accepts Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 8:46 am IST
Biden accepts Democratic Party's presidential nomination

Washington, Aug 21 : Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination to take on incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

His acceptance came during a speech on the last day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, which also marked 33 years since he made his first bid for the White House, reports ABC News.

“It’s with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests 4 more
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close