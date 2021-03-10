Biden admin gives 4-point strategy to govt in Kabul



Islamabad: The new US administration under President Joe Biden has chalked out a four-point strategy for the Afghanistan government under President Ashraf Ghani, with a vision to end the decades long war, warning of dangerous and dire consequences if the peace deal with the Taliban is scrapped.

In a letter, written by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, addressed to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Head of the Afghan peace council Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, it has been warned and intimated that if the peace deal with the Taliban is negated, it would result in an opportunity for the terror outfit to make “rapid territorial gains”, which may lead to toppling of the Afghan administration under President Ghani.

“The best way to advance our shared interests is to do all we can to accelerate the peace talks and to bring all parties into compliance with their commitments”, read the letter of US Secretary of State, which was handed over to the Afghan President by US’ Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, during his recent visit ot Kabul.

High-level diplomatic engagement

In the letter, Afghan government has been informed that US is launching a high-level diplomatic engagement with various countries, including Afghan neighbours for the purpose of accelerating the peace efforts.

As per the four-point strategy, Washington has proposed a UN-sponsored meeting of foreign ministers of Iran, China, Russia, Pakistan and India to discuss what it called “unified approach” for the Afghan peace.

“It is my belief that these countries share an abiding common interest in a stable Afghanistan and must work together if we are to succeed,” wrote Secretary Blinken in his letter.

Zalmay Khalilzad has been instructed to ensure that the US’ proposal is shared both with the Afghan administration and the Taliban.

The US maintains that implementation of the proposal would enable both Afghan government and the Taliban to:

1. Develope the foundational principles that will guide Afghanistan’s future constitutional and governing arrangements.

2. Develope a road map to a new inclusive government.

3. Develope the terms of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire

“We have prepared a revised proposal for 90-day reduction in violence, which is intended to prevent the spring offensive by the Taliban to coincide with our diplomatic efforts to support a political settlement between the parties,” read the letter.

Full withdrawal from Afghanistan

Importantly, the letter also mentions that US is considering full withdrawal from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021.

The letter gave a staring glaring warning to Ghani administration, stating that negation of the Afghan peace deal would result in toppling of the Afghan government.

“Even continuation of the financial assistance of the US to your forces, after the American military withdrawal, I am concerned that the security situation will worsen and the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains,” read the letter.

“I am making this clear to you that you understand the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlines in this letter,” the letter concluded.