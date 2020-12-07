Biden formally secures majority of Electoral College votes with California certification

Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has formally secured the number of Electoral College votes needed to clinch the White House next month after California certified his victory in the state on Friday.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla certified that the state is assigning its 55 electors after reviewing the election results, which pushes the former Vice President’s total number of electoral votes to 279 – nine more than required to be elected President, reported The Hill.

Although expected to win the state, Biden’s milestone comes as President Donald Trump continues to launch several legal challenges to overturn the election results in key states.

The nation’s electors will meet in their states to cast their votes, which will be tallied in a joint session of Congress on January 6.

Previously, Biden’s victory was also certified in the states of Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia.

Since Biden was projected the winner of the presidential elections, the US President has made debunked allegations that the election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden, while his campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states.

Biden was projected as the winner of the Presidential elections by various media outlets in the US after he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark.

Source: ANI