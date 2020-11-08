Biden gets new place of pride

Amritsar: An Amritsar painter has added the picture of the US President-elect Joe Biden in his prized possession — a collage of all the United States Presidents in the country’s over 230 years of constitutional government.

Jagjot Singh Rubal has made a collage of paintings of all the Presidents of the United States, to which he added Biden’s painting, soon after the Democratic candidate became the President-elect on Saturday.

Rubal said he covered all the 46 US Presidents in the last 230 years, from George Washington till Biden, in the painting, which he wished to be displayed in the art galleries of the country as well as in the White House.

“I had painted till Trump. Yesterday, I made the portrait of Biden after became the 46th President-elect of America. I want to congratulate Biden on winning the election and convey him my best wishes. I hope India-US ties improve under him,” he said.

About the painting, he said it is 8-ft-by-8-ft. “It took me four months to complete this. I have 10 world records in my name and want this to be displayed in the art galleries in the US and also the White House,” Rubal added.

The former vice-president would become the oldest president in US history at 78.

Amritsar: Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal paints portraits of the 46 US Presidents to mark Joe Biden’s victory in US presidential elections, in Amritsar Saturday, Nov 8, 2020. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the elections. (PTI Photo)

Source: ANI