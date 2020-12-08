Biden introduces ‘America’s Doctor’ Vivek Murthy: Full text

By IANS Bureau

New York, Dec 9 : US President-elect Joe Biden has introduced his “crisis tested” and “world class” health care and COVID team to America at a time when the virus has killed more than 285,000 people in the homeland.

US Surgeon General nominee Vivek Murthy came in for high praise from Biden.

Below is the full text of Biden’s remarks on Murthy, extracted from a longer speech delivered in Wilmington, Delaware:

“For Surgeon General of the United States, I nominate Dr. Vivek Murthy.

A renowned physician and research scientist. A trusted national leader on health care, and for me, a trusted advisor during this campaign and transition.

This will be his second time serving as America’s Doctor, having served in this role under President Obama.

During his tenure, he took on some of the most pressing public health issues we face – from the opioid crisis to threats to America’s mental health.

I’ve asked Dr. Murthy to serve again as Surgeon General – but with expanded responsibilities.

He will be a key public voice on our COVID response, to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine.

But he will also be a key advisor to me and help lead an all-government approach to broader public health issues – mental health, addiction and substance use disorders, social and environmental determinants of health, and so much more.

Above all, he will help restore faith in this country as a place of possibilities.

A son of Indian immigrants, who raised their children to always believe in the promise of America.

Dr. Murthy will be one of my most trusted public health and medical advisors a” and I’m grateful for his continued public service.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.