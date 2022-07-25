Biden mulls announcing climate emergency: John Kerry

Washington: US Climate Envoy John Kerry said President Joe Biden was considering announcing a climate emergency, a move that would give the latter additional powers to push his renewable energy agenda, which has been held up by lack of support in Congress.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Kerry said it was “less than ideal” that Congress was not “full-throatedly” in favour, adding that “nobody was more committed” than Biden to replacing carbon-based energy.

The climate envoy also said that recent Supreme Court rulings restricting the government’s environmental policies had not helped.

He added that the President was prepared to use “every tool available to him” to tackle climate change, including executive orders.

Earlier this month, Biden’s efforts to pass a climate change bill were dealt a blow when Democrat Senator Joe Manchin said he would not vote for the legislation.

On July 20, the President announced $2.3 billion to help build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather and natural disasters, the BBC reported.

But he stopped short of formally declaring a climate emergency.