Biden mulls visit to South Korea in May: Report

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 1st February 2022 1:29 pm IST
Biden mulls visit to South Korea in May: Report
US President Joe Biden

Seoul: US President Joe Biden is considering a visit to South Korea in late May after a new President takes office in the Asian country, according to a news report on Tuesday.

Biden is pushing for a trip to Japan for a Quad summit with his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts in the later half of May, Yonhap News Agency quoted the report by Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese daily.

This would be Biden’s first trip to South Korea after he entered the White House in January 2021.

MS Education Academy

A new South Korean President is scheduled to take office on May 10, following the election slated for March 9.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button