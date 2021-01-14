Biden names ex UN envoy Samantha Power as USAID chief

Washington, Jan 14 : US President-elect Joe Biden announced he has nominated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power as administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

If confirmed by the Senate, Power, 50, will head the agency which oversees US foreign humanitarian and development aid, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Biden also announced that he is elevating the position to the National Security Council within the White House.

A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, Power served in the Obama-Biden administration from 2013 to 2017 as the 28th US Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

From 2009 to 2013, Power served on the National Security Council staff as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights.

