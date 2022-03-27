Biden not seeking Russia regime change: White House

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 27th March 2022 8:51 pm IST
US President Joe Biden (File Photo)

Washington: The White House has clarified President Joe Biden’s latest remark against his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that Washington was not seeking a regime change in Moscow.

During an address on Saturday in Warsaw, Biden had said that “for God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” over Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Clarifying the remark, a White House official said: “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region.”

In response, the Kremlin said: “That’s not for Biden to decide – the president of Russia is elected by Russians.”

