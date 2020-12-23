Biden: Reversing Trump immigration policies will take months

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd December 2020 8:52 am IST
Joe Biden
ANI

Washington: President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

The bill provides for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.” 

READ:  WHO to investigate Covid-19 origins in China's Wuhan
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd December 2020 8:52 am IST
Back to top button