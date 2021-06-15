Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’

Brussels: Two days from his Wednesday meeting with Russia’s leader, President Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin a worthy adversary but declined to say how he’ll measure the success of the meeting in advance.

Asked during a press conference after Monday’s NATO summit about the upcoming meeting, Biden wouldn’t offer any specifics on what he’s hoping to gain from his time with Putin, saying only that they’ll discuss areas where we can cooperate, and a warning that if Russia refuses to cooperate on things like cybersecurity we will respond in kind .

Biden said, however, that Putin is bright and tough and expressed hopes the Russian president would show interest in changing the perception the world has of him .