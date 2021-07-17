Biden to meet Iraqi Prime Minister in Washington on July 26

The talks will focus on educational, health, cultural and environmental cooperation, as well as political, economic and security issues.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 17th July 2021 12:59 pm IST
Biden signs Juneteenth bill into law, creating new federal holiday
Joe Biden serving as the 46th resident of the United States of America (Source: PTI)

Washington: US President Joe Biden will meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Washington on July 26 to discuss bilateral cooperation, a White House statement said.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to the White House on July 26, 2021. The Prime Minister’s visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Framework Agreement,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

The talks will focus on educational, health, cultural and environmental cooperation, as well as political, economic and security issues.

MS Education Academy

 The parties will also discuss joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button