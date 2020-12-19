Bidita Bag reveals her biggest realisation while acting in ‘The Missing Stone’

Mumbai, Dec 19 : Actress Bidita Bag, who plays the female protagonist in the upcoming web series The Missing Stone, says she had one of her biggest realisations in life while portraying the character of Dhwani in the show.

“The biggest realisation I had while playing Dhwani was that no matter how hard you try, you can never know everything about a person, and in this plot Dhwani is left shattered when she realises everyone she considers dear has a hidden agenda that goes beyond her wildest dreams,” she said.

The five-episode web series is the story of a happily-married couple, Dhwani and Sahir. With Dhwani’s birthday coming up, she expects the usual surprise from her younger sister Payal, who plans something elaborate each year. This year, Payal has organised a weekend getaway at a resort. The surprise soon turns into shock when Payal does not arrive at the resort.

The show also features Barun Sobti along with Rashi Mal, Saqib Ayub, Vitthal Kale, Pallavi Patil.

Said Barun: “The reason I chose to do this series is that it has a great suspense-filled story, and when I heard the script I couldn’t tell what was going to happen next. I like playing intriguing characters such as Sahir.”

The show streams on MX Player from December 25.

