Bids called for Mumbai-Hyd high-speed rail corridor DPR

New Delhi, Oct 27 : The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the 711-km-long Mumbai-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor.

NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur said that it has invited the first tender for preparation of a DPR for Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The NHSRCL said that a pre-bid meeting is scheduled on November 5, and the starting date for submissions of tender is November 11. The last date for submissions is November 17 and tenders are to be opened on November 18.

The development comes days after the NHSRCL invited DPRs for the 459-km-long Delhi-Amritsar-Chandigarh, 865-km-long Delhi-Varanasi, 753-km-long Mumbai-Nagpur, 886-km-long Delhi-Ahmedabad stretches as well as the 711-km-long Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train corridor.

The NHSRCL is collecting data on these new proposed corridors for the preparation of the DPRs. It is currently constructing the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, popularly known as the Bullet Train Project.

The NHSRCL is yet to invite tenders for 435-km-long Chennai-Mysuru and 760-km-long Varanasi-Howrah high speed rail corridors.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.