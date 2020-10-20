BIE extends last date for admission into inter first year

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) extended the last date for admission into inter first year. The revised last date is 31st October.

Admission into inter first year

The new date is applicable to all Government, Private Aided, Private Un-Aided, Co-operative, TS Residential, TS Social Welfare Residential, TS Tribal Welfare Residential, TS Model Schools, KGBVs, Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges.

Online classes

At present, the classes for intermediate education are being conducted online on Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels.

The intermediate exams are scheduled to be held from 24th March to 12th April whereas, the advanced supplementary exam is likely to be held in the last week of May.