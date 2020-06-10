BIE may face challenge as TS Govt. promotes all SSC students

Hyderabad: The decision of TS Govt. to promote all SSC students may pose a challenge to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE). The board will have to find the best possible way to accommodate the rise in the number of students seeking admissions in various intermediate colleges.

Seven lakh students to seek admissions

This year, nearly seven lakh students are likely to take admissions in various inter colleges in the State. Every year, around five lakh students take admissions.

Although, BIE sanctioned strength of 8.75 lakh, ensuring physical distancing in the colleges is the difficult task.

Talking to media persons, TSBIE Secretary Omer Jaleel said that a cap on class strength may be imposed to ensure physical distancing.

He also cited the decision of Andhra Pradesh that put a cap of 40 students per class.

Introduction of shifts

Option to introduce shifts in intermediate colleges is also being explored, he added.

If shifts are introduced, first year students have to attend in the morning shift and second year students in the afternoon or vice versa.

How SSC grades are likely to be calculated

Meanwhile, the SSC board will award the grades to students based on the performance in internal assessment tests.

Usually, out of 100 marks for each subject, 80 marks are meant for main exams and 20 marks for internal tests.

During the academic year, four internal tests each of 20 marks are held. The average of the marks obtained in the four tests decides students’ scores in internal tests.

However, as in the current year, SSC exams have been canceled, teachers speculate that the education department may multiply the marks obtained by students in internal assessment by five to get final marks out of 100.

Later, on the basis of final marks out of 100, grades are likely to be awarded for each subject. The overall grade may be arrived based on the grades secured in each subject.

