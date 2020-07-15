BIE proposes digital classes to cover 30 percent of Inter syllabus

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Board of Intermediate Education is considering conducting digital classes to cover 30 percent of the syllabus.

The classes will be made available on YouTube Channel of BIE. The board will also telecast the classes on T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channels. There is a proposal to made the content available on All India Radio too.

As per the proposal the 30 percent of the syllabus that will be made available in digital form will not be taught during in-person classes in colleges.

Waiting for State Government’s approval

The board has submitted the proposal to State Government for the approval.

For the purpose of developing the digital content, training is being providing to both regular and contract lecturer. Cognizant Technology Solutions Ltd, Adobe Systems India Private Limited and Nirmaan, an NGO are part of the training process.

Digital content for entire syllabus

The board is also aiming to create digital content for the entire syllabus of the intermediate education so that it can be made available to students in case they misses in-person classes.

Apart from digital classes, the board plans to introduce the concept of the internal mark. Students will be awarded a maximum of 20 marks based on the assignments.

Due to the pandemic, all the educational institutions are closed in the State. There is no clarity on when these institutions will reopen as the State is witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.