Big B expresses pride as India begins COVID-19 vaccination

By Mansoor|   Updated: 17th January 2021 12:38 pm IST
New Delhi: A day after India began the vaccination drive against COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday expressed happiness over the “proud” moment.

The 78-year-old actor took to Twitter to expressed hopefulness towards making India COVID-19 free. He also recalled the time when India become polio free.

“It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free #LargestVaccineDrive @MoHFW_India @UNICEFIndia #largestVaccinationdrive JAI HIND,” he tweeted.

PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday via video conferencing.

The Indian COVID-19 vaccine drive is billed as the world’s largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated three crores people by the end of its first phase.

Source: ANI

