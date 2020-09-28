Big B one of the most comfortable superstars to work with: KBC stylist

By News Desk 1Published: 28th September 2020 8:49 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 28 : Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is among the most comfortable superstars to work with, says Priya Patil, his stylist on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Talking about Bachchan’s preferences when it comes to clothing, Priya said: “The format of the show (KBC) is that it is an evening show and we have been using the three-piece suits for the last three years. He carries it well, so that remains the same. This season, I am following deep colours like black, wine, purple because Mr. Bachchan likes to keep it classy and knows how to carry it off. So, the attire is going to be consistent.”

“Mr. Bachchan is one of the most comfortable superstars to work with. He is always open to trying new things. When I had introduced him to the tie idea last year, he accepted the theme and I garnered appreciation from many other people, too. This year I am using collar pins and brooches and again, he has been open about it,” she added.

She feels that Bachchan is “such a style icon, whatever he wears, becomes a trend,” and adds: “He is a legend, really”.

The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Monday, on Sony Entertainment Television.

