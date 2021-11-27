Big B pens touching note on his father’s 114th birth anniversary￼

Mumbai: As the nation celebrated the 114th birth anniversary of his father – renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan – megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered his dad as he penned a heartfelt note for him.

The actor took to his blog where he poured his heart out and also shared an unseen photo with his father. The image in question is from Big B’s wedding in 1973, where the two are caught in a sweet moment as they look at each other.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “My Father , my all .. November 27th his birth in the year 1907 .. Which makes it his 114th Anniversary .. He is in the heavens, with my Mother and they celebrate .. as do we , in thought word and deed .. (sic). But first.”

He then posted the picture followed by elaborate paragraphs.

The megastar wrote, “Those rare moments when one would find himself rushing against the winds to prevent the distance between us and to close it down as soon as it can be. The day of my wedding and his expression of fulfilment to not just be in congratulation but instead to be in the face of a belief, a chime, an ultimate season of love and great passion, of the quarries of the fears and conditionings of these deprived gym routines kart ..(sic)”.

“This could have been unknown for long facilitating years, to give not expected versions and lastly large scale informations of the insides ; but as time passed by, as does now , they explained purposely, the values of education and similarity .. Be in peace and love .. (sic)”, the veteran actor concluded his note.