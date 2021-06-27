Big B remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of late legendary music composer RD Burman’s birth anniversary, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced and praised Pancham Da’s ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’ from 1972 cult classic ‘Parichay’ starring his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Big B praised a fan’s tribute to Pancham Da’s one of the iconic songs ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’. The fan posted a video where he is seen recreating the song by playing the sitar.

“wah .. adbhut .. and what a moment in the film PARICHAY .. Jeetendra , Jaya and Sanjiv Kumar .. direction Gulzar .. ‘beeti na bitai raina .. And there is a story behind this song .. of which sometime later,” Mr Bachchan wrote.

wah .. adbhut .. 👏👏👏👏👏 .. and what a moment in the film PARICHAY .. Jeetendra , Jaya and Sanjiv Kumar .. direction Gulzar .. 'beeti na bitai raina' ..

And there is a story behind this song .. of which sometime later .. https://t.co/9LMAundYav — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2021

‘Parichay’ is a 1972 Indian drama film, produced by V. K. Sobti under the Tirupathi Pictures banner and directed by Gulzar. It stars Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan, while Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Khanna have given special appearances and the music was composed by Burman.

The film was reported to be based on the Bengali novel ‘Rangeen Uttarain’ by Raj Kumar Maitra and partially inspired by the 1965 movie ‘The Sound of Music’.

Pancham Da had composed many iconic songs for legendary Gulzar’s films like, ‘Khushboo’, ‘Kinara’ and ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’ is one of them from cult classic ‘Parichay’.

The music of the whole film was given by Burman, which made it more special. The film boasts of more evergreen songs like ‘Saare Ke Saare’, ‘Musafir Hoon Yaaro’ that are still counted in the list of iconic songs of Indian music history.

RD Burman (Rahul Dev Burman), the only son of famous music composer Sachin Dev Burman, is considered to be one of the greatest composers to have ever lived in the country.

Right from the 1960s to the 90s, Burman composed music for 331 films. He was mainly active in the Hindi film industry as a composer, who also provided vocals for a few compositions. The majority of his work was with his wife, Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

Despite being the foundation for numerous budding Bollywood music directors, he only received three Filmfare Awards, one of which was awarded posthumously for ‘1942: A Love Story’.