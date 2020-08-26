Big B sings in musical film presented by AR Rahman

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 8:00 am IST
Big B sings in musical film presented by AR Rahman

Mumbai, Aug 26 : Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman presents the upcoming musical film, Atkan Chatkan. Among the highlights is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan has sung a song in the soundtrack of the film composed by master percussionist Sivamani.

The film tells the story of a 12-year-old chai delivery boy and his dream.

“‘Atkan Chatkan’ is a story that is enriched with heart and hope, and we are finally sharing it with the world on a global platform. The rhythm of this kid’s dream will beat with a passion that it is a perfect example of hope,” Rahman said.

The protagonist is a 12-year-old chai delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Rising beyond his daily mundane life, he forms a band with three other street children.

READ:  Pixel Buds adds bass control, real-time audio translation

Playing Guddu is gifted child pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram, who is also Rahman’s protege. The film will also star Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane, and Tamanna Dipak.

The music of the film is scored by the celebrated percussionist Shivamani. “The music in the film plays an integral part, but it’s the storyline that will give the audience a sense of hope. The friendship between the four kids and their passion to fulfil their dream is the rhythm that the world would want to dance to while watching the film. Hope and burning passion are the key takeaways,” said Shivamani.

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani, and Uthara Unnikrishnan have sung the songs.

READ:  SC grants bail to 84-yr-old man after DNA report clears him of rape

The film is written and directed by filmmaker Saumyy Shivhare, produced by Vishakha Singh, and is slated to release on Zee5 on September 5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close