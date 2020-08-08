Big B to Abhishek Bachchan: Welcome home Bhaiyu

Published: 8th August 2020
Mumbai, Aug 8 : Amitabh Bachchan is ecstatic at the news of son Abhishek finally getting discharged from hospital after almost a month. Big B took to Twitter on Saturday to welcome Abhishek home.

“Welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT,” tweeted Amitabh Bachchan from his verified account on Saturday afternoon.

“Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..GOD IS GREAT.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS,” wrote the veteran actor in a separate tweet, addressed to his fans.

Big B’s tweet came as a response to his son’s announcing on Twitter that he is getting discharged from hospital.

“A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!” tweeted Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday, to confirm his discharge.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for Covid- 19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

