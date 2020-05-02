Big Bazaar Now Delivered at Your Doorstep in Hyderabad

Now place all your food and grocery orders from the comfort of your home.

Hyderabad: As we continue our fight against COVID-19, India’s most loved hypermarket chain, Big Bazaar, is trying all possible means to help its customers in this time of need. They have launched their mobile site, Shop.BigBazaar.com which has been created for the benefit and ease of all customers. Extremely easy to use, customers just need to add their area pin code, select their nearest Big Bazaar store and fill the cart with daily essentials. The order will be delivered at the customers Door Step maintaining contactless and safe delivery.

Apart from this,customers can also place their orders via Phone Calls and Whatsapp and get it delivered at their Homes.In addition, to reduce the shopping time a customer takes at any Big Bazaar store, they can select the Store Pick-up option wherein they can pay online and visit the store to just pick the order.From the moment the lockdown has started the Big Bazaar team has been reinventing itself and learning new ways of serving its customers every single day. For large societies Big Bazaar introduces ‘Big Bazaar on Wheels’ service. Under this a tempo truck filled with essential food and groceries will be parked in your society and all residents can easily refill all their pantry requirements.



