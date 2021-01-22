Big Bazaar to launch annual discount sale for 6 days

Hyderabad: Big Bazar, the company known for its quality and reasonable prices, is launching its annual discount sale “Sabse Sasste 6 Din” (Six day’s Cheap Sale) from January 26 to 31, 2021.

Big Bazar offers attractive sale discounts to the customers. In view of the challenges faced by the people due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big Bazar is giving special offers for its customers to be within their budget.

Big Bazar is launching “Abhar Day” (A day of Gratitude) with special discount sales to win the trust of the customers with quality products at reasonable prices. Big Bazar’s store “Karta” will give a traditional welcome to the customers with ‘Tilak’ on their foreheads.

“Big Bazar is offering good quality products with competitive prices during the period from January 26 to January 31 to enable every family to do their shopping. A special scheme of Big Bazar’s ‘extra saving’ is also on offer. Through pre-pay online at (shop.bigbazaar.com) if paid Rs.2500, the customer will get Rs.3000 worth of super saver vouchers. These vouchers could be obtained from January 12 to 25, 2021.

These vouchers could be redeemed through shopping in all the Big Baazar and GenNXT’s stores from January 26 to March 31, 2021.